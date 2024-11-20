Natixis Advisors LLC Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in Post by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Post by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.73 and a 1 year high of $118.96.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

