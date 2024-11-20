Natixis Advisors LLC Has $16.95 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after buying an additional 684,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

