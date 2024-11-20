Natixis Advisors LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOH. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.2 %

BOH stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.