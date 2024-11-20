Natixis Advisors LLC Has $18.41 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,359,000 after purchasing an additional 542,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after buying an additional 502,353 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after buying an additional 479,315 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8,330.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 278,146 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.