Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

CBOE stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

