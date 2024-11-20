Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $130,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 72.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $60,188,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $40,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $196.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

