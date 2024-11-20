Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 174.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of FirstCash worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $3,348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstCash by 17.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

