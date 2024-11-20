Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of CSW Industrials worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $416.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.74. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.81 and a 12-month high of $428.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

