Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.