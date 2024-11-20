Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $162.22 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

