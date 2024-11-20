Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.
Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.59 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
