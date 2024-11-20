Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 302,227 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,227 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Shares of EL opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

