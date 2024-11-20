Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,836 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sealed Air worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

