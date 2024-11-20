Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Health Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.