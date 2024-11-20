Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
NHTC opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.
Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
