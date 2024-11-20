Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Shares Down 40.9% – Here’s What Happened

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 40.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Neometals Stock Down 40.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

