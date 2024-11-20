NetApp (NTAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. NetApp has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,716 shares of company stock worth $2,410,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

