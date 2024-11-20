NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) versus BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Head-To-Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25% BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -776.49%

Volatility & Risk

NeurAxis has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 9.24 -$14.63 million ($1.84) -1.77 BioSig Technologies $20,000.00 1,670.18 -$29.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeurAxis and BioSig Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeurAxis has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

NeurAxis beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.