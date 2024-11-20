New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Comparison

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New World Development and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67

Valuation & Earnings

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than New World Development.

This table compares New World Development and Claros Mortgage Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $4.58 billion 0.11 -$2.19 billion N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $306.55 million 2.98 $6.03 million ($0.63) -10.41

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New World Development.

Dividends

New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

New World Development has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust -32.75% 5.60% 1.60%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats New World Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

