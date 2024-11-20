Newmont Corporation Appoints Brian Tabolt as Chief Accounting Officer

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) announced in a recent 8-K filing that Mr. Brian Tabolt, aged 43, will assume the role of Chief Accounting Officer and Group Head, Finance effective December 1, 2024. Mr. Tabolt has been in a strategic leadership position as Group Head, Financial Planning and Analysis since May 2023. Prior to this role, he served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer in November 2022 and as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since May 2021.

Before joining Newmont, Mr. Tabolt held various senior management positions at Molson Coors Beverage Company, including Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer starting from 2014. He also had significant roles in Molson Coors’ Accounting function, such as Senior Director of SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting and Senior Manager of Technical Accounting. Mr. Tabolt began his career in public accounting at Deloitte, holds Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Tabolt will participate in Newmont’s standard compensation programs at the L5 (Section 16) level. The filing confirmed that there are no other agreements or understandings between Mr. Tabolt and any other individuals relating to his appointment. Additionally, Mr. Tabolt has no familial ties with any member of the Board of Directors or any executive officer of the company, nor has he been involved in any reportable transactions with the company under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Concurrently, the filing mentioned that Mr. Joshua Cage will transition to the role of Global Controller and Head, Operations Accounting, effective December 1, 2024, reporting to the Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Cage brings over 20 years of experience at Newmont Corporation, previously holding roles such as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, Assistant Controller, Senior Director – Business Planning, Site Controller – Indonesia, and Director – Technical Accounting and SEC Reporting. Before his tenure at Newmont, Mr. Cage served in audit management positions at Ernst & Young and KPMG.

This change in leadership positions was explicitly stated not to have stemmed from any disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Newmont Corporation affirmed that Mr. Cage will maintain his position based on his extensive background within the company.

The filing was signed by Logan Hennessey, the Corporate Secretary of Newmont, on November 18, 2024.

