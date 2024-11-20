Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $151.92 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

