Northland Capmk Lifts Earnings Estimates for Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stryve Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($3.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
See Also
