Northland Capmk Lifts Earnings Estimates for Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stryve Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($3.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 6.91% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

