Northland Capmk Reduces Earnings Estimates for TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WULF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada lowered TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

WULF stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 260.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 417,369 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 656,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 199,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

