Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NWBI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
