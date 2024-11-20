Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.7 %
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $275,140. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Further Reading
