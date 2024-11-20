NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NRG opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.