Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

