Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.