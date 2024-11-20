NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after buying an additional 488,148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.