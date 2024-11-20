NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 600.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

