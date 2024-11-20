Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

OHI stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.