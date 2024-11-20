OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,556 shares of company stock worth $161,192,754. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $610.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.16 and a 1 year high of $624.84.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

