OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

