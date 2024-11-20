OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after acquiring an additional 89,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,041.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,373.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.