OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

