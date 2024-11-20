OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $88.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.