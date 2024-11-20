Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,060 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

