Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,147 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ecovyst worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $946.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

