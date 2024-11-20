Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,859 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,768,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

