Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

