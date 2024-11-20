Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Trip.com Group stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
