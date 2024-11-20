Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

