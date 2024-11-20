Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,752 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

