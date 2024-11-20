Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ECOW opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.