Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.