Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $1,436,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,060,433.60. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.07 and a twelve month high of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CRA International by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CRA International by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 178.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

