Paul Hayes Acquires 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($187.99).
Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Paul Hayes purchased 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.41) per share, for a total transaction of £152.83 ($193.95).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.9 %
LON:HWDN opened at GBX 829 ($10.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 681 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 893.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.41.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
