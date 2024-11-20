Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

