Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $18.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.24.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 38.67%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
