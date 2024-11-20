Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $18.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.