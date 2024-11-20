Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.69.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.