PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.55. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 169,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

