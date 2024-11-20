PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Price Performance
PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.55. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
