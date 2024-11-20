Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

